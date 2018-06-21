Thu June 21, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 21, 2018

Pope could accept more ‘resignations’

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has said he could accept the resignations of more Chilean bishops following a sexual abuse scandal that has shattered the credibility of the Roman Catholic Church in the South American country.

The pope has already accepted the resignations of three bishops, and all Chile’s remaining bishops have offered to resign after allegations that the abuse, including of children, was covered up.

The scandal was "the work of the spirit of evil," the pope told Reuters in an interview at his residence in the Vatican. Asked whether he would accept more resignations, the pontiff said: "Maybe some. ""I still have to accept the resignations of two (bishops) who have exceeded the age limit.

