JI demands additional water supply to District West

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded just distribution of water and an increase in the quota for the city’s largest and mostly dry District West, warning that if the issue is not resolved within three days, the party will decide the future course of action in a public meeting at Banaras Chowk.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and other leaders called on Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director (MD) on Wednesday and informed him of the worsening water situation in Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Shershah, Metroville and Frontier Colony, a statement read.

Rehman urged the MD to resolve the endemic water crisis across the city, of which District West was the most affected part. He requested him to ensure just distribution and provide an additional supply to the district because the lack thereof resulted in a law and order issue.

He mentioned that Orangi Town No 5 would be shut for three days by the protestors, demanding water in their homes. He warned that if the supply is not ensured then KWSB will be responsible for any situation that occurs.

“Due to the unavailability of water, people have become frustrated and they are venting their anger by blocking roads and setting tires on fire,” Rehman said, adding that some areas have been without water for weeks and even months.

The JI chief complained that the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had compelled people to beg for an adequate water supply because of their corruption and incompetency.

He urged the people to reject these parties in the upcoming general elections as they had failed to ensure basic services despite being in power for over 30 years.