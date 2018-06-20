Portfolios assigned to caretaker KP ministers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Dost Muhammad Khan has assigned portfolios to the caretaker ministers.

According to an official handout, Abdur Rauf Khan Khattak was assigned the portfolios of Finance, Planning & Development, Local Government & Rural Development, Housing and Inter-provincial Coordination Departments.

Anwarul Haq was given the portfolios of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative, Irrigation and Food.

Sanaullah was allotted the portfolios of Industries, Technical Education, Manpower, Mines & Mineral Development departments.

Muqadasullah was given the portfolios of Revenue, Excise & Taxation, Narcotics Control and Labour.

Fazl Elahi was allotted the portfolios of Energy & Power and Public Health Engineering Departments.

Dr Sarah Safdar was given the portfolios of Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Commerce, Archives & Libraries, Social Welfare, Religious & Minority Affairs departments.

Muhammad Rashid Khan was allotted the portfolios of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife, Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs departments.

Justice (Retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkani was given the portfolios of Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights, Relief & Rehabilitation & Settlement departments.

Zafar Iqbal Bangash was allotted the portfolios of Information & Public Relations, Science & Technology and Information Technology departments.

Akbar Jan Marwat was given the portfolios of Health, Population Welfare departments. Rest of the departments/portfolios shall remain with the caretaker chief minister. It was notified by the Administration Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.