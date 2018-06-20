Water shortage irks residents of Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Acute water shortage has irked dwellers of Mohmand tribal district as they are forced to purchase one tanker of water from Rs2,000 to Rs3,000.

Clean drinking water scarcity, which has intensified since last week, created difficulties for the inhabitants of the area and they are forced to pay for tankers of water.

People who are residing in Ghallanai Civil Colony and adjacent areas have been facing extreme water shortage for the last one week.

The locals said that it was difficult for the poor segments of the society to pay for water tankers. They asked the district administration to take steps to resolve the issue.