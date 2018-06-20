Spiritual figure Syed Irshad Ali Shah passes away

PESHAWAR: Qul for a spiritual figure, Syed Irshad Ali Shah, was observed at the family residence at Mohallah Sarbanaan, inside Lahori Gate in Peshawar.

The deceased was father of Syed Ansar Abbas, the Assignment Editor at the Geo News in Peshawar and former general secretary of the Khyber Union of Journalist, and Syed Nasir Ali Shah.

The 81-year-old Syed Irshad Ali Shah hailed from the Sadaat family of Khanpur, Haripur in Hazara. He, however, spent most part of his life in Peshawar.

Lovingly called Agha Jee, he was widely respected for his social nature and spiritual leanings.

Late Syed Irshad Ali Shah served as general manager of Peshawar Corn Products and Swat Corn Products for a long time.

He was not keeping good health and passed away on Friday. Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Lahori Gate and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Khanpur, the same day.

A large number of people, including relatives, friends, and journalists attended the last funeral rites of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Dost Muhammad Khan offered condolence to the family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.