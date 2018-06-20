Wed June 20, 2018
Top Story

June 20, 2018

First wife withdraws her nomination as…

Saad admits second marriage in his papers

By News desk

LAHORE: The first wife of former Railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique withdrew her nomination papers after he disclosed that he had contracted the second marriage also.

Kh Saad revealed in his nomination papers that he had contracted the second marriage with one Hira Shafique.

Legal experts say politicians have been forced to disclose such things in their nomination papers also which they have been hiding for long, to avoid any punishment under articles 62, 63 of the Constitution, in future.

However, Saad Rafique had to pay a heavy price for making disclosure about his second marriage, as his first wife Ghazala Saad took back her nomination papers.

However, it is not clear yet whether she withdrew her nomination papers to express her anger against her husband or for some other reasons.

