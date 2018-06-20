Incomplete details: RO rejects Abbasi, Imran’s papers

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of a number of political heavyweights were Tuesday rejected on different grounds as returning officers (RO) across the country scrutinised their nomination papers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded the scrutiny [of nomination papers] the same day as per the revised election schedule.

The nomination papers of PML-N candidate and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for NA-53 were Tuesday rejected on technical grounds, as of ex-MNA and PTI dissident Ayesha Gulalai.

However, Imran’s nomination papers for NA-131, Lahore and NA-243, Karachi have already been accepted.

The nomination papers of former president and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) stalwart Farooq Sattar were also rejected.

Musharraf had filed his papers for NA-1 [Chitral].

The returning officer took the decision in light of the Peshawar High Court decision of 2013 whereby lifetime ban was imposed on Musharraf for contesting election or becoming a Member of Parliament.

The returning officer rejected the papers of Dr Sattar for NA-245 [Karachi] on account of inclusion of his name in two FIRs.

The returning officer (RO) rejected the papers of Abbasi and his covering candidate Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan for submitting incomplete details.

The marathon scrutiny process ended Tuesday afternoon.

Around 21,500 candidates have filed nomination papers from across Pakistan for the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

Imran’s papers were also rejected for being incomplete.

The returning officer rejected the objections raised by the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch and Gulalai against Imran Khan.

Their papers were rejected for submitting incomplete affidavits.

In his order, the returning officer said Imran had not filled a column in the affidavit in which he was required to give details of his performance as an MNA previously and he also did not share the details of his bank accounts.

Appearing before the returning officer, Dr. Babar Awan presented his arguments over the objections with regard to the candidature of PTI chairman.

He contended that they had rejected the objections raised against Imran seven times in the already submitted written reply. He also said all the objections were based on falsehood.

He emphasised said the photocopies targeting Imran fell within the ambit of forgery.

“The petitioner was referring to a decision by a US court, but where’s the name of the child’s father,” Awan questioned.

However, the returning officer observed that the papers had not been rejected outright, to which Awan replied that they had rejected the papers in their reply submitted, earlier. Moreover, the Supreme Court had declared Imran ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

Baloch’s counsel also presented his arguments. After listening to the arguments presented by both the parties, the returning officer reserved his verdict on the matter and announced it afterwards.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Election Commission has constituted 20 tribunals to hear appeals against the nomination papers submitted by candidates for the upcoming general election.

According to the Election Commission, high court judges will be part of the appellate tribunals. To deal with the petition against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers, the Election Commission has formed six tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, and two in Balochistan.

As per the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by June 22. The decision on the appeals will be made by June 27, after which the final list of the candidates will be released on June 28. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 29.

Moreover, the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of final list of contesting candidates will be displayed on June 30.

The PML-N bigwigs whose papers have been accepted include Shahbaz Sharif [NA-132, Lahore, NA-249, Karachi, NA-250, Karachi and NA-3, Swat], Hamza Shehbaz [NA-132, NA-124 and PP-146, Lahore], Maryam Nawaz [PP-173 and NA-125], Abid Sher Ali [NA-108], former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq [NA-129, Lahore], former foreign minister Khawaja Asif [NA-73, Sialkot], former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal [NA-78, Narowal], PML-N KP leader Amir Muqam [PK-4, Swat], and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah [NA-106, Faisalabad].

Prominent PPP leaders whose nomination papers have been accepted include Bilawal Bhutto Zardari [NA-246, Karachi], former president of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari [NA-213, Nawabshah], Aijaz Jakhrani [NA-196, Jacobabad], former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf [NA-58, Rawalpindi], Nafisa Shah [NA-280] and former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah [PS-26].

The PTI leaders whose papers have been accepted include Aleem Khan [NA-131 and NA-129, Lahore] and wife Kiran Aleem [PP-148], Mohammadmian Soomro [NA-196, Jacobabad], Ghulam Sarwar Khan [NA-63,Taxila], Umar Farooq [NA-63, Taxila], Shakoor Shad [NA-246, Karachi], and Chaudhry Azeem [NA-58, Rawalpindi].