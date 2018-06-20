POINTS TABLE: Tabulated under as played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points:

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Group A
Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group B
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group C
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group D
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group E
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group F
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group G
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group H
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
