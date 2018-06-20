Imran doesn’t deserve victory in polls: Saad

LAHORE: Former Railways minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq while criticizing PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that someone who never leaves his Bani Gala throne doesn’t even know the streets and people of his constituency does not deserve to win elections.

Addressing an electioneering congregation in his constituency on Tuesday, he said for the past five years, the PML-N had been fighting against forces that tried their best to stop national development and public welfare, sometime in the form of sit-ins and lockdowns and sometime in the form of stay-orders and obstructionism.

He said the PML-N did not raise any question on Imran Khan’s private life because PML-N’s performance versus PTI’s performance in KP was enough to sink the hollow ship of non-performers in the elections. He said leaders were dubbed traitors and patriots on double standards. “We do not have anything against the Pakistan Army or the judiciary, but the decision against Nawaz Sharif was by no means correct,” he said. If the PML-N comes in power again, it would bring every political party to the table and develop a national agenda.

Talking about his achievements, he said he boosted the revenue of Pakistan Railways from Rs 18 billion to Rs 50 billion but if those who worked for the country were brought to the docks everyday, who would feel the motivation to work?

Saad said his constituency was split into four different areas, but that would not deter the support of thousands who know the true representative of people.