UAE extends visa for widows, divorcees residing in Emirates

DUBAI: The cabinet of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has adopted a decision to extend visa of the widowed or divorced women residing in the emirates from the death of the spouse or the date of the divorce. The UAE government will also extend visa of their children for one year too from the death of their parents or separation of their guardians. It is a part of the latest legislative facilitations approved by the UAE cabinet. The decision takes into consideration the humanitarian conditions of widows and divorcees and facilitates their stay in the country after the loss of the head of the family. According to the UAE official news agency WAM, the decision grants widows and divorced women and their children a one-year residence without the need for a sponsor. It aims to give women the opportunity to adjust their social and economic status. Cases of expatriate women left in legal limbo after a sudden death or divorce are a long-standing issue in the emirates. The year extension will allow children to complete the school year and the affected women to either seek employment in the UAE or leave the country. As opposed a past law where the dependent had to leave the country within a month of their sponsor’s death or incase of separation of parents. The resolution will be effective as of the fourth quarter of this year and is part of the continuous efforts to develop government decisions and legislations that cater for larger segments of UAE’s residents and visitors and meet their main needs.