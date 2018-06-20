Death threats to EPA director general: director, deputy booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Environment Protection Agency Director General Asif Iqbal Ch got registered an FIR against EPA director Tauqeer Qureshi and deputy director R&I Javed Iqbal on the charges of death threats and damaging his official car Tuesday.
He alleged that both officers had nursed a grudge against him due to the upcoming charge-sheet against Tauqeer and surrender of Javed Iqbal from the department.
On the day of incident, Qureshi damaged his car and also hurled death threats. He said a case concerning theft of official documents was already registered against them, which was also the motive behind the recent incident. Police have registered an FIR no 521/18 against accused officers and started investigation.
LAHORE: Environment Protection Agency Director General Asif Iqbal Ch got registered an FIR against EPA director Tauqeer Qureshi and deputy director R&I Javed Iqbal on the charges of death threats and damaging his official car Tuesday.
He alleged that both officers had nursed a grudge against him due to the upcoming charge-sheet against Tauqeer and surrender of Javed Iqbal from the department.
On the day of incident, Qureshi damaged his car and also hurled death threats. He said a case concerning theft of official documents was already registered against them, which was also the motive behind the recent incident. Police have registered an FIR no 521/18 against accused officers and started investigation.
Comments