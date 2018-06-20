Wed June 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

Death threats to EPA director general: director, deputy booked

LAHORE: Environment Protection Agency Director General Asif Iqbal Ch got registered an FIR against EPA director Tauqeer Qureshi and deputy director R&I Javed Iqbal on the charges of death threats and damaging his official car Tuesday.

He alleged that both officers had nursed a grudge against him due to the upcoming charge-sheet against Tauqeer and surrender of Javed Iqbal from the department.

On the day of incident, Qureshi damaged his car and also hurled death threats. He said a case concerning theft of official documents was already registered against them, which was also the motive behind the recent incident. Police have registered an FIR no 521/18 against accused officers and started investigation.

