No data leaked: Nadra

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Tuesday overtly dismissed allegations of data leakage while terming them reckless. As per details, Nadra officials addressed a presser in the federal capital on Tuesday. The data of even a single citizen had not been shared from any platform. “We are not here to reject or verify statements pertaining to leakage of data. The email has nothing to do with the issue. Not even a single official will voluntarily relinquish,” cleared Nadra officials. Nadra Director General Zulfiqar Ali apprised attendants that the former official Syed Muzaffar who was removed from his post over corruption charges had hurled allegations whereas one-year-old video was aired on a news channel. He further added that apex court had extolled Nadra’s steps in dual nationality case and same was done again by the country’s top court over Nadra’s actions in overseas voting issue. “We have given explanation to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over allegations of data leakage,” he asserted.