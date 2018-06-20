Malaysia seeks to lay multiple charges against ex-PM Najib over 1MDB: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Embezzlement and bribery with government money are among the charges that Malaysia is looking to bring against former prime minister Najib Razak following a probe into funds allegedly looted from the state-run fund 1MDB, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday.

Mahathir told Reuters in an interview that Malaysian investigators already “have an almost perfect case” against the principal suspects who had defrauded 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and misappropriated billions of dollars in public funds.

He also described Najib, who founded 1MDB in 2009, as playing a central role. “He was totally responsible for 1MDB. Nothing can be done without his signature, and we have his signature on all the deals entered into by 1MDB.

Therefore, he is responsible,” Mahathir said. Having retired as prime minister in 2003 after 22 years in power, Mahathir - who is aged 92 - came out of retirement and joined the opposition to topple Najib in an election last month. Following his stunning victory, Mahathir has reopened investigations into 1MDB and Najib´s involvement in its operations.

As a result of an anti-kleptocracy probe, the US Department of Justice has alleged more than $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB and that about $700 million of that ended up in Najib´s personal bank accounts. Mahathir has barred Najib from leaving Malaysia, and police have searched properties linked to him, while anti-graft investigators have questioned both Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor. Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

He has said having the nearly $700 million transferred into his account had been a donation from an unnamed Saudi royal, an assertion Mahathir said the government was preparing to challenge in court.

Responding to Mahathir´s comments, Najib denied doing anything illegal, but added that even if he had given any illegal orders at 1MDB, the management and board of the fund would not have been bound to act on it. “As far as I am concerned, I did not do anything that I thought was illegal (with regards to 1MDB),” Najib told Reuters.