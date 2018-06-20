Woman dies after ‘in-laws forced her to drink acid’

LAHORE: A woman was killed allegedly by her in-laws by forcing her to drink acid in the South Cantt police area on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Yasmin, wife of Ghulam Haider, a resident of Saij Pal, Chowki Nadirabad. Police qoutied the victim’s mother Azra saying that Yasmin’s husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law used to torture her on petty issues since she got married five years back. On the day of the incident, she had a scuffle with her husband, over which, they made her drink acid which resulted in her death. Police have collected evidences and registered a case against the accused persons.

Body found: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Lohari Gate police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The victim yet to be identified was found dead in a park. Locals informed police. Police have removed the body to morgue. The man was a drug addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs, police said.

Chinese delegates: “Punjab Safe Cities Authority is a marvel of engineering and modern policing. It’s commendable to have state-of-the-art equipment to optimise the metropolitan security. These views were expressed by a seven-member delegation from People’s Republic of China who visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3). Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives of the project.

Briefing the guests on the project, he said, “We have a grid of 8,000 geo-strategic CCTV cameras knitted with fiber-optics stretch of more than 2,000 KM and initially up to 300 interactive emergency panic buttons or phone booths installed at significant locations within the metropolis, enabling public to resort to rapid police responses in case of untoward situations. He said, “Through this almost omnipresent surveillance mechanism, we have been able to provide credible litigable evidence to police and other law enforcement agencies in more than 700 cases and instances.”