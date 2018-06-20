New Zealand women revolt over coach’s tactics

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Football said Tuesday it had received complaints from members of the women’s national team, who are reportedly unhappy about the negative tactics used by their coach.

After New Zealand, ranked 20th in the world, lost 3-1 to 11th-ranked Japan this month, coach Andreas Heraf said the game plan was to be ultra-defensive because they “could have lost 8-0” with a more positive approach.

The Austrian added that the New Zealand team “will never have (the) quality to compete with” Japan.The statement riled players and media reports said at least 10 members of the team, known as the Football Ferns, had written formal letters of complaint, which also covered off-field issues including team culture.

New Zealand Football (NZF) said in a statement it had received a letter from the NZ Professional Footballers Association “with a number of complaints from the players of the Football Ferns”.

It said it was reviewing them “as a matter of priority” and would issue a further statement on Wednesday.After the loss to Japan, NZF chief executive Andy Martin described some of Heraf’s comments as “strange” but endorsed him as the right man for the job.