Copper dips

Melbourne : London metals gave up early gains on Tuesday, while Shanghai contracts continued their fall following an extended weekend after China said it would firmly respond to any measures by the United States to widen tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating trade tensions between the world´s top two economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods late on Monday and China responded on Tuesday to say it would fight back firmly with "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures. "Yes there are many clouds on the horizon with regards to trade," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management. "(But) we are still looking for the global economy to grow at or above trend." Strong manufacturing and exports out of Europe and resilient property and industrial activity in China reflect solid copper demand which could rise further if China eases its monetary policy, he said.