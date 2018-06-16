Senders to be held responsible if Nawaz doesn’t return: Khursheed

SUKKUR: The PPP’s central leader and former leader of the opposition, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said if Nawaz Sharif does not return, those people would be held responsible who allowed him to leave the country.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Friday, he said the nation has to decide whether it wants to follow Imran Khan or democracy. He said Imran Khan has awarded 80 percent tickets to the rich and the elite including feudals, the rich and the political turncoats.

He asked how would Imran Khan bring about a radical change in the country when he went to perform Umra on a chartered plane. He said Imran’s team comprises of corrupt people and the PTI is being run through money made from corrupt practices.

He said the ECP had burdened the army with a heavy responsibility. He said he prays for free and fair elections and said the whole democratic dispensation would be in jeapordised if an odd or uncharacteristic Parliament is formed after elections.

Khursheed said some people are jealous of him and complain that I am not aggressive or does not confront and that is true as I am a politician who is not supposed to indulge in petty fights but resolving issues through tact, diplomacy and strong arguments. Khursheed said he played the role of a strong opposition leader in the last five years. He said that it is not the job of politicians to dish out jobs of peon and gatekeeper and destroy the coming generations and economy. The PPP leader said the country needs doctors, economists, politicians, engineers and chemists. He said the politician must be the harbringer of change and development and should address issues related to building infrastructure, health, education, facilitate the provision of basic necessities to the people by policy formulation.

Khursheed said some people consider the PPP to be in decline, but people should know that the party was fractured by design, and despite that, the party leadership and the workers continued with their democratic struggle. He said once we had only 17 NA seats from across the country, then we were reduced to 85, but later we managed 128 NA seats in the Parliament and formed a government. He said the ideological workers and leaders of the party have never abandoned us, those who left us were those who had joined the party from 1983 to 2002.