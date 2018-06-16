Shahbaz greets Pakistanis, Ummah on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has greeted the Muslim Ummah, especially Pakistani nation, on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and wished that the event may bring joy, peace and prosperity for the faithful.

Eidul Fitr is the time for all Muslim nations to unite for the sake of brotherhood and inter-religious harmony to achieve world peace, Shahbaz said. He said he prays to Almighty Allah for recovery of critically-ill Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He also urged all Pakistanis to remember her in their prayers.

The PML-N president said all political parties, state institutions and people of Pakistan should set aside differences, learn from past mistakes, show unity and discipline in their ranks against internal and external threats and make this country a peaceful, progressive, tolerant and democratic state. “The PML-N congratulates the entire Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation in particular on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. Let us pray to God for unity among Muslims, promote love and work together for peace and prosperity.”

We pray that oppressed Muslims like Kashmiris, Palestinians and Rohingyas find peace and justice, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Eid calls for sharing joys with the poor and oppressed people and it is our religious, moral and national obligation not to forget the deprived and underprivileged people during Eid festivities.

The PML-N president said the creation of Pakistan during Ramadan in 1947 under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his sister Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is a time-tested jewel for Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah as a whole.

“I strongly believe that PML-N under the guidance of its Quaid, Mian Nawaz Sharif, is endeavouring to realise the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam’s dreams while putting the country on the path to democracy and development in association with other political movements as the country is going to witness third consecutive elections since 2008 on schedule in accordance with the constitution.

This year we have added to people’s joy, comfort and happiness on this Eid, thanks to the PML-N efforts to resolve energy crisis by adding 10,000 megawatts of electricity. We hope PML-N workers, supporters and voters will reinforce the path to progress by voting for PML-N on July 25. “InshaAllah, we can do it and will,” affirmed the PML-N president.