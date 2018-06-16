Shahbaz, Mushahid discuss PML-N polls strategy

LAHORE: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, the chairman of central media committee Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, met PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Friday.

Both leaders discussed and finalised party’s election strategy cum campaign, PML-N Media Conference and Shahbaz Sharif’s Karachi visit in connection with the forthcoming general election.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz said the PML-N’s election campaign would be based on the party’s performance. “We have served the people of Pakistan and delivered results in the last five years and they know the PML-N performance.”

The PML-N president said the party would not become part of any negative propaganda campaign and politics of allegations, adding that people would decide through vote who is right and who is wrong.

Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistani nation is judicious and would not become part of any negative propaganda.

Senator Mushahid briefed the PML-N president about complete electoral strategy and election campaign besides its features.

During the meeting, the modalities for PML-N president’s Karachi visit and PML-N media conference were also finalised.