Mansehra divided into three tourist zones

MANSEHRA: The police have divided Mansehra into three parts and cancelled vacations of the force to facilitate tourists and maintain the flow of traffic during Eidul Fitr. “We have been expecting a large number of tourists in Kaghan valley during Eid days and in order to facilitate them and maintain flow of traffic, Mansehra and Balakot tehsils are divided into three sectors,” Arif Javed, Superintendent of Police, told reporters here on Friday. He said that tourists coming to the picturesque Kaghan valley would first use Karakoram Highway up to Mansehra and then Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road up to Babusar Top. Arif Javed said the area from Datta barrier up to Mansehra was declared as sector one, Mansehra to Balakot sector two and Balakot to Kaghan valley sector three. “We have cancelled holidays of the police force and ensured deployment of over 350 personnel on the route leading to valley for better management of traffic during Eid days,” he said. The SP said that the police were directed not to challan tourists and provide them with maximum information and facilities during their visit to the district. Javed said he and deputy superintendents of police in Mansehra and Balakot would monitor the entire situation in their respective jurisdictions to avoid any untoward situation on Eid days.