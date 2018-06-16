Compensation cheques distributed in Waziristan

WANA: The third phase of distribution of compensation cheques among the owners of houses damaged during the military operation against militants in South Waziristan concluded on Thursday. As many as Rs15.840 million were distributed among 430 affected people of South Waziristan tribal district. Around 430 residents of villages of Inam Killay, Baskai Qamar, Shankandai Maila, Wargaroo of tehsil Sarwakai and Tiarza received the compensation cheques. South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khan, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas and local elders distributed the compensation cheques to the affected people at a ceremony held at the district compound in Tank. Officials from the administration of tehsil Sarwakai, additional deputy commissioner South Waziristan, military officials and tribal elders were present. Speaking on the occasion, the officials said the district administration and the Army were taking various steps for the rehabilitation and well-being of all the residents of South Waziristan.