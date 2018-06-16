Shahbaz to leave for London today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif will depart for London today (Saturday). The PML-N president will celebrate Eidul Fitr along with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his family. Shahbaz Sharif will also inquire after Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is admitted to a London hospital in a critical condition. Meanwhile Shahbaz Sharif has welcomed the UN demand of international investigations into human rights abuses in Indian-Held Kashmir. In his statement in connection with the United Nations report on Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, Shahbaz Sharif supported the call for establishing a commission of inquiry into human rights violations by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights which urged India to repeal the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act, in the Indian-Held Kashmir. He president said over 6,000 pellet-gun wounds and thousands of maimed Kahsmiris testify to India’s crimes against humanity is an eye-opener for the international community. Commenting on the assassination of Kashmiri journalist and Editor Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar, Shahbaz Sharif said Bukhari was martyred as he was serving his people with a truthful pen. He demanded an impartial investigation into Bukhari’s assassination to bring the perpetrators to justice. “My prayers are with the bereaved family of Shujaat Bukhari who remained courageous in his writing.”