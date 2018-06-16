Many underprivileged families may not enjoy Eid festivities

PESHAWAR: It is 12:30 pm as Nangrez Khan, a mason, waits for the customer to hire his services.

Despite being out of work for the last almost one month, he still hopes to get some just ahead of the Eidul Fitr to buy new clothes for his children.

Nangrez, 46, had his trowel and other masonry tools while leaning against the wall of a shop in Peshawar Saddar. He is one among a group of daily wagers who anxiously wait for customers to ask them for labour so that they could earn money to arrange food for their children and families. Nangrez lives in Patwar Bala locality on the Warsak Road and is the father of six. “My elder son is a welder and I do masonry to make a living,” he said. The man added that he worked for only three days in the month of Ramazan and has been waiting here for customers to come and hire his services for days. He said that he hardly managed to make both ends meet due to lack of work. “How would I buy new clothes for my children on Eid if I have no work to do,” he lamented.

Another daily wager, Rambeel Khan (60), and a resident of Warsak Road said that customers did not hire his services due to his age. “The customers didn’t employ my services due to my age. I worked for only two days in the entire month. I have four daughters and a son who is younger among all his siblings. How will I feed the family of seven members when customers are not hiring my services due to my fading age,” he complained.

Madad Khan, another daily wager and resident of Badaber, has the same story to tell. He also worked for only two days in Ramazan. “I come here daily and wait for customers from morning till 2 pm and then return home empty-handed as there is no customer,” he said. Another daily wager, Zarbala Khan, 60, a resident of Gulberg, said that he had started collecting papers and other cardboard boxes after he got disheartened with his job due to lack of customers.

He said that most of the construction work in urban areas is done through small and big contractors who have own arrangements and a team of labourers and masons. “People in the market here only hire workers for repairing damaged portions in their houses and hardly hire the services of one or two people, and it is not possible to accommodate everyone looking for work here,” he elaborated. Nangrez was also critical of the people who would visit the nearby luxury shops to buy expensive shoes and clothes for themselves and their children but would not help him and other daily wagers sitting around him to buy food for their families. “We are not beggars and want to earn a decent livelihood. But the people should help those people who will prefer to die of hunger but will never beg for money due to their self-esteem,” he called out of distress.