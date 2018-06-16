Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

O
ONLINE
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pet monkey kills baby girl

SARGODHA: A pet monkey of a landlord allegedly killed a one-year-old baby girl of a labourer at Bhagtanwala on Friday. A pet monkey owned by landlord Imtiaz turned furious in the area of Chak 71 Janoobi Bhagtanwala and attacked the persons sitting in the dera of the landlord, leaving two persons injured. In the meantime, it attacked with claws one-year-old baby girl of a laborer who was lying in the cot. As a result, she died instantly. Bhagtanwala police have arrested the landlord and registered a case against him.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar