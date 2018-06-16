Pet monkey kills baby girl

SARGODHA: A pet monkey of a landlord allegedly killed a one-year-old baby girl of a labourer at Bhagtanwala on Friday. A pet monkey owned by landlord Imtiaz turned furious in the area of Chak 71 Janoobi Bhagtanwala and attacked the persons sitting in the dera of the landlord, leaving two persons injured. In the meantime, it attacked with claws one-year-old baby girl of a laborer who was lying in the cot. As a result, she died instantly. Bhagtanwala police have arrested the landlord and registered a case against him.