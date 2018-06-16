Trump says he will call North Korea’s Kim on Sunday

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to call North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday, following their summit in Singapore this week.

“I´m going to be actually calling North Korea,” Trump told Fox News in an interview when asked what he planned to do on Father´s Day.

The president later told reporters in an impromptu news conference on the White House lawn he had given Kim a phone number to allow him to reach Trump directly.

“He can now call me if he has any difficulties, I can call him,” Trump said.

Following their meeting in Singapore on Tuesday, Trump and Kim issued a joint statement that reaffirmed the North´s commitment to “work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” while Trump “committed to provide security guarantees.

“Democratic critics in the United States said the agreement was short on detail and the Republican president had made too many concessions to Kim, whose country is under UN sanctions for its nuclear and weapons programs and is widely condemned for human rights abuses.

Asked about defending Kim´s human rights record, Trump told reporters, “you know why, I don´t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family. I want to have a good relationship with North Korea.”

Trump claims he has ‘largely solved’ North Korea problem: US President Donald Trump claimed Friday following his summit with Kim Jong Un that he has “largely solved” the North Korean nuclear problem.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said president Barack Obama told him before he took office that the “most dangerous problem” for the United States was North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“I have solved that problem,” Trump said. “Now we’re getting it memorialized and all but that problem is largely solved.”

“We signed a very good document,” he said. “But more importantly than the document I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un.

“That’s a very important thing. I can now call him,” he said. “I gave him a very direct number. He can now call me if he has any difficulty. We have communication.

“People are shocked,” the president continued. “They thought Trump was going to get in, he’s going to start throwing bombs all over the place. “It’s actually the opposite.”