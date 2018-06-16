Trump says he will not sign moderate ‘Dreamer’ immigration bill

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not sign the more moderate of two bills under consideration in the U. S. House of Representatives that are meant to address the threat of deportation hanging over the United States´ “Dreamer” immigrants. “I´m looking at both of them.

I certainly wouldn´t sign the more moderate one,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel in front of the White House. “I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that. “House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to bring up the two bills for votes in the Republican-controlled House next week, moving to break a long-standing stalemate on Capitol Hill over immigration law. But Ryan said on Thursday he could not guarantee passage of either measure.