Trump says Russia investigation ‘totally discredited’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stepped up his offensive Friday against Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling, declaring it “totally discredited” following the release of a watchdog report documenting failings by the FBI.

The long-awaited report faulted the FBI and its former director James Comey over the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe in 2016 — and concluded that two agents working under Comey showed a “willingness to take official action to impact” Trump’s election chances. Trump seized on the findings of the Justice Department Inspector General, claiming the report provides evidence of deep bias against him at the FBI, and “exonerates” him from allegations of collusion with Moscow and obstruction of justice.

“I did nothing wrong, there was no obstruction. The IG report yesterday went a long way to show that and I think that the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited,” Trump told journalists at the White House.

Trump has repeatedly assailed the Russia probe as a politically-motivated “witch hunt.”

Earlier, he retweeted Fox & Friends quoting a contributor saying: “Anything Mueller is doing with his investigation is tainted by the anti-Trump FBI agent.”

Trump also took aim at Comey — who he fired in May 2017 and whose reputation he has since sought to tarnish in the expectation he could be a witness against him in the encroaching Russia investigation.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him,” Trump tweeted.

The internal report reviewed one of the most controversial chapters of the 2016 election battle between the Republican Trump and his Democratic rival Clinton. It found Comey “insubordinate” and guilty of a “serious error of judgment” in how he handled the probe.

Even so, the Justice Department’s Inspector General found no fault in the decision announced by Comey on July 5, 2016 that Clinton should not face prosecution for placing classified materials on her personal email server while she was secretary of state.

In the middle of the campaign, Comey announced Clinton would not be prosecuted — a statement that would have normally been handled by the attorney general and drew heavy criticism.