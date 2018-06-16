Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Raheel Sharif offers Eid prayers with King Salman

RIYADH: Former Army Chief of Pakistan Raheel Sharif offered the Eid prayer along with King of Saudi Arabia Shah Salman.

x
Advertisement

As per media report The Chairman of Islamic Military Alliance and former COAS of Pakistan Raheel Sharif offered the Eid prayer in Masjidul Haram on Friday which is an honour for Pakistan. The pictures have also been revealed.

After the Eid prayer a sitting was organised in a royal palace Qasr al Safa adjoining Masjidul Haram in which many important personalities including the Saudi royal family participated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar