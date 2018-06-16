PTI to move petition against Nadra chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will soon move a petition with the Election Commission for removal of Nadra chairman Usman Yousuf Mobin.

"We have discussed today the contents of petition to be filed with ECP for removal of Nadra chairman as in his presence general elections on July 25 would not be held fairly," Sr VP Dr Babar Awan told The News late Friday night after his meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan in Banigala.

PTI chief intends to move this petition for removal of Nadra chief on account of his alleged friendship with son of a key PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, said Dr Awan, one of the top most leaders in PTI.

He said PTI is privy to the fact that Mobin has leaked some sensitive Nadra data to N-League leadership so that they should take undue and unfair advantage in the forthcoming elections.

It is learnt that PTI chief has taken this matter seriously and would go to Election Commission under Elections Act 2017.

PTI leader said Mobin was appointed by Nawaz Sharif government by bending qualification from PhD to only Master for a candidate.

The PTI leader also claimed that the search committee had refused to endorse the appointment of Usman Mobin as Nadra chief but the government appointed him. Dr Awan said that the petition against Mobin would be filed soon on behalf of PTI chairman.