Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

Woman workers want review of PTI list

LAHORE: Disgruntled woman activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who feel being ignored on the priority list with regard to the reserved seats have filed application in the party's central secretariat while appealing the party chairman to review it.

The application, signed by senior party members from Punjab, including former MPA Saadia Sohail and Erum Bokhari, has been submitted to the PTI Central Secretariat.

A delegation of PTI woman activists have also gone to Islamabad to meet the party chairman and sensitise him about the priority list, on which, many party member have either been given a number quite below or even their names were not on it.

