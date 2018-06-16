Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

NAB arrests accused

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore arrested another accused, Malik Sajjad Haider, the president of Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society, over allegations of misuse of authority and illegal allotment of plot to the blue-eyed guys.

According to a NAB spokesman, during the course of investigation, the accused is also involved in “china cutting” of the society plots.

A day earlier, NAB Lahore arrested three accused involved in malpractices in Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society case.

The accused include: Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Mian Muhammad Aslam and Sheikh Rashid Mehmood.

