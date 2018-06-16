People throng bus terminals to reach hometowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: People thronged bus terminals to reach their destinations for celebrating Eidul Fitr with dear ones.
A great rush of people was observed in bus terminals where people have to wait buses or other transport means to reach their hometown.
The less number of transport has created problems for passengers while a number of buses were found overcrowded. Some passengers complained that transporters were charging more than the fares fixed by the government.
