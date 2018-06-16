Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

People throng bus terminals to reach hometowns

SARGODHA: People thronged bus terminals to reach their destinations for celebrating Eidul Fitr with dear ones.

A great rush of people was observed in bus terminals where people have to wait buses or other transport means to reach their hometown.

The less number of transport has created problems for passengers while a number of buses were found overcrowded. Some passengers complained that transporters were charging more than the fares fixed by the government.

