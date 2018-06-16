Eid joys must be shared with less privileged people: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has extended Eidul Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah around the world and nation and wished the event may bring joy, peace and prosperity among Muslims.

In a message he said, ‘Eidul Fitr is the time for all Muslim nations to unite for the sake of brotherhood and inter-religious harmony to achieve world peace.”

Shahbaz Sharif said, he prays to Almighty Allah for the recovery of the health of critically-ill Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and he also urged all Pakistanis to remember her in their prayers.

The PML-N President said all political parties, state institutions and people of Pakistan should set aside differences, learn from past mistakes, show unity and discipline in their ranks against internal and external threats and make this country a peaceful, progressive, tolerant and democratic state.

Shahbaz said, “We pray that oppressed Muslims like Kashmiris, Palestinians and Rohingyas find peace and justice.”