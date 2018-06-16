Political hobnobbing in KP increases as elections draw near

PESHAWAR: The political hobnobbing among the candidates of various political parties in almost every constituency is increasing as the date for the general election is drawing near.

Candidates and their supporters seem busy and active in justifying stances of their parties as well as their own on various issues.

Those who had applied for the parties’ tickets but were denied the same are pressuring respective parties through various means. Some of them hope to get it after Eidul Fitr.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced general election for July 25 and all the political parties have to fulfil the requirements within the available short time.

Even the major parties, which had been demanding election in time, were not prepared for such a short notice and they had to form parliamentary committees and invite applications to finalise names of candidates.

Many in the major political parties have displayed big posters in constituencies and on main roads without getting parties’ tickets and launched election campaign as they are sure to get ones.

Such candidates argue they have already approached voters and it would be difficult for them to withdraw candidature at this stage. The political parties argue that mere submitting application forms and fees are not sufficient.

The parties usually check the political background and financial position of candidates and their contacts with the electorate before issuing tickets.

In the existing political and election system, it is not possible for a candidate to win election without having sound financial position.

The political parties keep in mind the affiliations of a candidate and extend support but at the same time, the candidates’ own finances count more.

The political parties usually accommodate their dedicated workers on various occasions where no such expenditures are required.

The supporters of those, who have succeeded in getting parties’ tickets, are celebrating the decisions and have actively launched campaigns even in the sizzling holy month of Ramazan.

Though the candidates and parties have planned big public meetings after Eidul Fitr, they are holding meetings with elders and are pursuing dissidents and former supporters.

Munawaar, 50, a shopkeeper and a former supporter of PPP before joining the PTI, is one among many who fear election will not be held on July 25.

He says that it seems neither the political parties have made proper arrangements nor can the candidates meet the challenges.

Munawaar recalled the hustle and bustle before elections but said now the general public is least interested.

The holy month and hot season could be a reason but still the atmosphere seems different than the past elections, he added.

But his neighbour Rizwan, a milk seller, said the candidates and parties would create an atmosphere conducive to elections after Eid holidays.

According to him, it is a bit early and the candidates have already started homework and hoisted parties’ flags and banners in various areas. An elderly Peshawarite, Umar Baba, prayed for the smooth electoral process.