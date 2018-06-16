Tourism Dept to finance Shandur Polo Festival

CHITRAL: Chitral Polo Association President Shehzada Sikandarul Mulk has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department would provide funds to the district administration for the management and conduct of Shandur Polo Festival.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, he said that it had been decided in a recent meeting that the Tourism Department would provide funds to the district administration for holding the event, while Chitral Scouts, local police, and Gilgit-Baltistan police will provide security assistance to the local administration.

He said the provincial Tourism Department had been providing funds for Shandur Festival since 1982, which was still going on unimpeded.

Shehzada Sikandarul Mulk added that the Shandur Festival brings the people of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan closer and disseminating baseless news on the occasion would create rifts among the masses.

He added that no name has been finalised as to who would be the guest of honour on the final day of the Shandur Festival.