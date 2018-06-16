Kulsoom’s vitals are stable: Hasan Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son, Hasan Nawaz, on Friday said his mother Begum Kulsoom's vitals are stable but she is still on life support — 24 hours after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Begum Kulsoom’s vitals are stable but she is still on life support and sedated," the former premier's son told Geo News. "The fact that the cardiac arrest happened while she was in the intensive care unit (ICU) helped doctors. There has been no internal bleeding. We are praying for her recovery," Hasan further said.

Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the ICU of a London hospital late Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Sources told Geo News that she had collapsed in the ICU after a cardiac arrest and has been unconscious since.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the surgeon treating Begum Kulsoom Nawaz said that her condition worsened because of clotting in her lungs. He said that yesterday her heart had stopped functioning for at least 10 minutes, adding that the former first lady's condition is critical.

Meanwhile, Suleman Shahbaz and his mother also arrived at the clinic to visit Begum Kulsoom.

On Wednesday, the wife of the former premier was readmitted in hospital and was taken to the emergency unit last night.

A day earlier, Maryam Nawaz and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders had taken to social media to request prayers for Begum Kulsoom's recovery. "Ami [mother] had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since. Earnest request for duas," Maryam wrote.

Shahbaz Sharif requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery. "My Bhabhi [sister-in-law] Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is being kept in ICU due to her serious condition. The whole family is praying for her recovery. As the Holy Month of Ramazan comes to an end, I ask my compatriots to join me in prayers for her speedy recovery. The power of prayer is paramount," he tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa extended his prayers and wishes for Begum Kulsoom’s speedy and complete recovery.

Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), also tweeted his well wishes to Begum Kulsoom after her condition deteriorated late Thursday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, expressed good wishes for Begum Kulsoom’s recovery. He said the Bhutto family and Pakistan People’s Party is praying for Begum Kulsoom’s health.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas and former finance minister Ishaq Dar visited Begum Kulsoom in the hospital earlier today.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam, arrived in London to visit the ailing Begum Kulsoom. Kulsoom Nawaz underwent multiple surgeries in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

In April, her medical reports indicated that her health had worsened after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body.

On May 25, her health was said to have improved briefly, before it deteriorated again on Wednesday.

Nawaz and Maryam are scheduled to return to the country after spending Eidul Fitr with Begum Kulsoom.

On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from their appearance before accountability court in the corruption references against the Sharif family.