Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

MR
Monitoring Report
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New upskirting law blocked by Tory MP

LONDON: An attempt to make upskirting a specific criminal offence in England and Wales has been blocked by one Conservative MP, BBC News reported.

x
Advertisement

The government had given its support to introducing the new law earlier.

But Sir Christopher Chope shouted “object” to the bill, leading to cries of “shame” from other MPs.

The campaign for the law against upskirting - where photos are secretly taken under a skirt - was started by victim Gina Martin. The bill would have made upskirting a criminal offence and meant offenders could face a maximum of two years in prison.

MPs, including Conservative ministers and colleagues, are tweeting their anger at Sir Christopher’s decision. Ms Martin said she was “extremely upset and disappointed” by Sir Christopher’s objection.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar