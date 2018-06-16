New upskirting law blocked by Tory MP

LONDON: An attempt to make upskirting a specific criminal offence in England and Wales has been blocked by one Conservative MP, BBC News reported.

The government had given its support to introducing the new law earlier.

But Sir Christopher Chope shouted “object” to the bill, leading to cries of “shame” from other MPs.

The campaign for the law against upskirting - where photos are secretly taken under a skirt - was started by victim Gina Martin. The bill would have made upskirting a criminal offence and meant offenders could face a maximum of two years in prison.

MPs, including Conservative ministers and colleagues, are tweeting their anger at Sir Christopher’s decision. Ms Martin said she was “extremely upset and disappointed” by Sir Christopher’s objection.