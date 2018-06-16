Good eating habits help better digestion, ease discomfort

RAWALPINDI: Following good eating habits are a key to better digestion that eases discomfort and it is most beneficial to those who suffer from unpleasant fullness, reflux, and bloating.

Eating or drinking too much at a single sitting and eating too quickly may lead to uncomfortable fullness by not giving the stomach adequate time to expand. Smaller, more frequent meals eaten more slowly may be easier to digest for people with these symptoms.

While eating rapidly, one swallows a lot of air that adds to bloating and belching causing a great prolonged discomfort, which can be avoided by chewing each mouthful meal. Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on belching, bloating and constipation, the digestive problems one may not wish to talk about over dinner.

He said by following good digestive health habits, one would not only enjoy the festive days of Eidul Fitr in comfort but also would be able to get rid of tummy troubles.

He said that consumption of too much liquid particularly during meals can have the same bloating side effects as that of too much food. One should drink fluids throughout the day to stay hydrated but avoid these during meals while carbonated drinks should be cut down or cut out completely as these increase fullness, bloating and the need to belch and can also trigger for reflux symptoms, he said. He added that gum chewing can lead to swallowing too much air, which leads to more burping, gas and feeling bloated.

Alcohol causes stomach discomfort, diarrhoea and ulcers. Similarly smoking causes a number of digestive problems, including ulcer development and heartburn. Trying cutting back on how much you smoke until you manage to quit smoking, he said.

Dr. Ashraf said one should wear loose clothes as tight clothes may contribute to heartburn symptoms. Tight waistbands and belts can put pressure on your stomach and increase the chances of stomach contents backing up to your oesophagus (small digestive tract) and causing heartburn. He said artificial sweeteners can cause diarrhoea and flatulence. “Constipation is a big complaint that is mainly because many people ignore the urge to have a bowel movement and do not eat enough fruits and vegetables.”

He added that people who do not have enough fibre in their diet also suffer from various diseases of gastrointestinal tract and also heart disease. At least 25 grams of fibre (in the form of fruits and vegetable or fibre supplement) a day is recommended.

Fibre has numerous benefits including keeping your bowel movements regular, preventing constipation, and reducing the risk for more troubling digestive problems, said Dr. Ashraf.

He said that taking too many non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) such as brufen, ponston, dicloran etc, might seem like a harmless way to treat pain, but these medications can add to digestive problems by causing ulcers in the gastrointestinal tract so take paracetamol tablets for everyday aches and pains but after advice from your physician.

Chewing down too close to bed time, whether a meal or a snack can increase your feelings of heartburn through the night and this is because the food in your stomach can get pushed back up into your oesophagus more easily when you are lying flat. Stop eating at least two to three hours before going to bed, said Dr. Ashraf.