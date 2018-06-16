Sat June 16, 2018
June 16, 2018

CM greets nation on Eid

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has congratulated the nation on the happy occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In his message issued here Friday, the chief minister said Eidul Fitr is a special blessing of Almighty Allah for the Muslims after the month-long prayers. This day brings the message of love, affection and brotherhood and teaches us to include the deprived segments of the society in the joys of Eid, he added.

