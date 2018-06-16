PTI asks caretaker PM to remove IB DG

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday wrote to caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk to remove the Director General Intelligence Bureau and some others, allegedly involved in political maneuvering.

PTI’s Senior Vice-President Ali Haider Zaidi in a letter to the caretaker prime minister congratulated the caretaker premier and urged him for drastic measures ensuring free, fair and transparent general elections.

Zaidi is PTI candidate from a Karachi constituency of NA.

“I, being central office-bearer of PTI, want to draw your kind attention to few reported facts that will have serious consequences on holding of free and fair elections.

During past few years, role of Intelligence Bureau has remained controversial owing to its strong ties with political personalities including the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and other family members of House of Sharifs. Ex DG IB Aftab Sultan was found serving, both in and outside country, Nawaz Sharif even after his disqualification from Supreme Court,” he charged.

He alleged that Aftab Sultan built a team under him, which ran political cell within IB to serve his vested interest.

After his retirement on April 2, the post of DG IB was deliberately kept vacant for approximately two months to choose a suitable candidate, who can serve PML-N and appointment of Dr Suleman Khan was a designed step in this direction.

The selection, he claimed, was made in consultation with already existing core team of political cell to ensure continuity of services to PML-N. This core team includes Shujatullah Qureshi, Joint DG (DG Secretariat), Awais Ayyub Director (DG Secretariat), Bilal Riaz Burki (PSO to DG IB), Nafees Macci (Joint Director Admin) and Fawad Asadullah ( JDG CRHQ).

“This team also runs a housing scheme whose money is used for political manoeuvring,” he went on to allege.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, being a frontline stakeholder, he wrote, requests the removal of current IB chief and also disbanding of political cell within IB to ensure free and fair election.

Zaidi wrote, “I once again request your Excellency to take immediate action as failure will taint image of caretaker government and also jeopardise holding of free and fair election.

Your Excellency, it is history in the making and any right or wrong step taken by caretaker set up will have long resonance in years to come”.