Nawaz, sons offer Eid prayers in London

LAHORE: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif offered Eid prayers at the Regent’s Park mosque in London along with his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz. The family prayed for the early recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz and for country’s prosperity.
