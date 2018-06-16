Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lovebirds commit suicide

BAHAWALPUR: A young man and a woman committed suicide Friday in Kotla Raees Pathan in the suburbs of Rahim Yar Khan. The 20-year-old Rashed and Aasia, 19, were in love and the boy sent a marriage proposal but it was refused by girl’s family. Following refusal, both decided to end their lives by taking poisonous pills. Their bodies have been shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for post-mortem.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar