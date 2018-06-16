Lovebirds commit suicide

BAHAWALPUR: A young man and a woman committed suicide Friday in Kotla Raees Pathan in the suburbs of Rahim Yar Khan. The 20-year-old Rashed and Aasia, 19, were in love and the boy sent a marriage proposal but it was refused by girl’s family. Following refusal, both decided to end their lives by taking poisonous pills. Their bodies have been shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for post-mortem.