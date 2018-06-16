Governor urges people to promote unity, brotherhood

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has urged the people to forge unity and maintain brotherhood.

In a felicitation message on Friday, he congratulated the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

The governor appealed to the people to share the joys of Eid with the needy and deserving citizens, particularly those whose near and dear ones sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said that Eidul Fitr was a reward from Almighty Allah for the faithful after fasting with the spirit of sacrifice, self-restraint; and devotion. Jhagra said the religious festival marked the culmination of Ramazan and its festivities carried tremendous message for the believers. “The core spirit of Ramazan is to train the faithful to maintain discipline in routine life, respect fellow human beings and realise the difficulties being faced by others and to develop the spirit of tolerance, courage and steadfastness in every hour of trial besides promoting brotherhood and unity in the society,” he added. “On this auspicious occasion, I congratulate the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular. I appeal to them to maintain unity in their ranks; uphold the spirit of brotherhood. Special prayers should be offered for the success of efforts being made to restore peace and stability and for the development, prosperity and security of our dear motherland, Pakistan,” the governor said in his message.