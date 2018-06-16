Will defecting electables rock to turn tables?

ISLAMABAD: Will the “electables”, who have moved from two key political parties to another potent force following their time-tested practice, produce the desired dividends for it?

In some cases, the result may be positive for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) where the particular newcomers are too strong and their challengers are too meek to dare them. However, in other cases these aspirants may sink, especially, in areas where deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s narrative – respect the dignity and sanctity of vote – will effectively resonate and sell. There are some a dozen striking aspects and points relating to the defections from the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and their switching to the PTI.

One, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his backers are essentially banking on the victory of all the defectors in the July 25 general elections to become the prime minister. He believes that these wins will bring dozens of National Assembly members landing his party in a position where he will be able to clinch the top most office. Obviously, if these electables or even a majority of them faced rout, his anticipation would dash to the ground.

Two, the PTI made it a point to sponsor in the electoral fight each and every newcomer (except Imtiaz Safdar Warraich of Gujranwala) on the premise that all these entrants are popular enough in their constituencies to carry the day.

Three, this was the first time that the PTI received with open arms such a large number of electables, who are known for having unpredictable and changeable loyalties, and rewarded them with its tickets within no time, without bothering to make any inquiry about their past.

Showering of favours on them caused bad blood in the party and complaints emerged that the old guard and ideological people were ignored in awarding tickets.

Four, a predominant majority of these defectors used to be elected as independent contestants and not as the ticketholders of the PML-N or any other political party in the 2013 polls and even before. It was mostly after the last elections that they jumped on the PML-N bandwagon for the simple reason that it was the government party.

However, a big difference this time is that all these people have taken the PTI tickets and are not fighting the elections as independents. They did so to bag the PTI votes as well to ensure that they are not fielded out.

Five, despite significant departures, the PML-N’s hardcore is intact. All those who stood with it in trying times have not changed their mind although some of them have voiced reservations over certain party policies and the confusion gripping it. None of its leading figure, considered to be its mainstay, has said adieu to it. Chaudhry Niar Ali Khan’s case has nothing to do with the slew of abandonments. But still the onslaught has done no damage to the PML-N in central Punjab, which has some 100 National Assembly seats.

Six, these newcomers in the PTI are unlikely to be elected solely on the force of their individual vote-bank in their respective constituencies.

They hope to combine their personal following with the PTI standing to muster enough votes to succeed. However, Nawaz Sharif is going to wage a vigorous campaign against loyalty changers and will specifically visit their areas to sensitise voters against them.

Seven, the PML-N has certainly suffered due to dozens of defections. It has been massively rocked in areas like Jhang district, where almost all of its federal and Punjab lawmakers have fled away, choosing the PTI fold. It has also sustained a colossal damage in the districts of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. As a whole, it has been haggard in south Punjab but it is not devoid of alternative candidates to pitch them against the runaways.

Eight, all the former federal and Punjab lawmakers and “electables” of the PML-N who have abandoned it and gone to the PTI have a track record of changing parties on the eve of successive elections. Most of them have been in almost four political parties over the past few years.

Nine, a close look at the deserters indicates that there are no significant departures from the PML-N from more than half of the districts of Punjab, a province that is the actual battle ground in the electoral war.

The elctables have mostly switched sides in districts of Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar.

Ten, whatever defections were to occur because of concerted efforts have by and large taken place. This was the pre-poll target to debilitate the PML-N. It is an open question how far the mission has been accomplished because a credible survey or opinion poll is yet to put any political party ahead of the PML-N in the July 25 scramble.