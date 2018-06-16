Ex-MPA to face nephew in PP-122

TOBATEK SINGH: An independent candidate, Sardar Yasir Gujjar, will contest election against her aunt ex-MPA Begum Nazia Raheel Gujjar from PP-122. Addressing a press conference at Kamalia on Friday, Sardar Yasir Gujjar, son of late former MPA Sardar Saeed Anwar, said that he and his family would make a group for the election. He claimed that the elders of Gujjar family were with him and they would revive the politics of their father and grandfather. He told that Begum Nazia Raheel Gujjar was allowed by the family to contest 2008 general election due to graduation condition while in general election of 2013, her husband Sardar Raheel Anwar Gujjar had refused to contest the polls.