Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

Girl shot dead for refusing marriage

FAISALABAD: A girl was shot dead over a marriage issue here on Friday. According to police, Mehwish and the accused security guard were employees in a bus company. The security guard proposed Mehwish, which she refused. To it, the accused shot her dead. The employees of the bus stand caught the security guard and handed him over to the police. The police have registered a case.

