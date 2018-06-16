Sat June 16, 2018
June 16, 2018

ROs allowed to scrutinise papers on Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The ECP has allowed returning officers to scrutinise the nomination papers during Eid holidays. ECP spokesperson while allowing ROs to scrutinise the nomination papers during Eid holidays, said ROs can scrutinise the papers if they want to do so. The scrutiny process of the nomination papers will continue on June 18, 19.

