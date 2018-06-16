ROs allowed to scrutinise papers on Eid holidays

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The ECP has allowed returning officers to scrutinise the nomination papers during Eid holidays. ECP spokesperson while allowing ROs to scrutinise the nomination papers during Eid holidays, said ROs can scrutinise the papers if they want to do so. The scrutiny process of the nomination papers will continue on June 18, 19.
