PML-N, PTI hail ECP decision to deploy army on election day

LAHORE: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to deploy army in and outside polling stations on the election day.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah supported the decision. He said his party trusted the army and judiciary, as they were reliable state institutions.

However, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said his party would comment on ECP move after the election was conducted.

The electoral body on Thursday held a meeting in Islamabad where it was decided that army men would be deployed in and outside the polling stations to ensure security during General Election 2018.

Speaking to the media later in the day, the ECP media cell director general said closed-circuit television cameras would be installed at 20,000 sensitive polling stations across the country.

Sources said the most sensitive of the polling stations would be fitted with three to four CCTV cameras.

The ECP official said close coordination would also be maintained with National Counter-Terrorism Authority to prevent any untoward incident.

Moreover, he added, it was decided foolproof security would be provided to political leaders, for which provinces would make necessary arrangements.

The provincial government would also be responsible for the security of

district returning officers, returning officers and presiding officers.