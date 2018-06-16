Becker claims diplomatic immunity in bankruptcy case

LONDON: Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker is claiming diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain as an ambassador for the Central African Republic, he said Friday in a statement issued by his lawyers.

Lawyers for the 50-year-old tennis player, a former world number one, lodged a claim Thursday in the High Court asserting immunity after he was appointed a sports attache for the Central African Republic in April. Becker — who won six Grand Slams in the 1980s and 90s — was declared bankrupt by a London court in June 2017 for failing to pay a long-standing debt. But his position as attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs could be covered by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

This means the consent of Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in Bangui would be needed before Becker is subjected to any legal proceedings, his lawyers said.

The bankruptcy application was made by private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co in relation to a debt owed to them by Becker dating to 2015.