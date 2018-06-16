Celtic sign Edouard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Celtic have signed French striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish champions announced Friday.
The Hoops are reported to have broken their transfer record, spending Â£9 million, ($12million, 10.3 million euros) to secure the services of the 20-year-old Edouard on a full-time basis. Eduoard spent last season on loan with the Glasgow giants, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as Celtic secured a second successive domestic treble.
